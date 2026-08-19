Business
Equity Group profit rises 32% to Sh45.5 billion in first half of 2026
The lender attributed the growth to improved asset quality, stronger performance across its regional subsidiaries and increased income from non-funded activities
The lender attributed the growth to improved asset quality, stronger performance across its regional subsidiaries and increased income from non-funded activities
Customer deposits dropped by Sh31.9 billion in the six months to June, falling to Sh496.9 billion from Sh528.8 billion in the same period last year.
The company collects deposits ranging from Sh2,500 for domestic connections to Sh100,000 for heavy industrial clients as a condition for access to water or sewerage services.