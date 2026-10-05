Exclusives
Wanjau: Counties must focus on jobs and economic growth
Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, Wanjau said counties were created to drive economic growth.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, Wanjau said counties were created to drive economic growth.
Murang’a achieved a score of 98.3 per cent, leading all 47 counties. Nakuru followed with 87.3 per cent, Kiambu with 83.9 per cent, Kisumu at 81.2 per cent, and Meru completed the top five in the ranking.
Kenya’s Consulate General in Dubai has announced integration of diaspora services on a unified eCitizen–DIIMS platform, centralising registration, emergency requests and crisis reporting for Kenyans living abroad.