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Former LSK boss raises alarm over Finance Bill 2026 tax burden on households and businesses
Odhiambo also raises issues with the proposed tax treatment of mitumba imports. The Bill introduces a new Section 12H in the Income Tax Act, which assumes a 5% profit on customs value and requires payment before goods are released by the Kenya Revenue Authority. She says this means a trader bringing in goods worth Sh1 million would pay Sh50,000 whether or not they make profit or loss, calling the approach unfair.