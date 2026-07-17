New EACC rules put civil servants’ family wealth under scrutiny
One of the biggest changes requires public officers to declare the financial details of their spouses, including those they have separated from.
One of the biggest changes requires public officers to declare the financial details of their spouses, including those they have separated from.
Reports by Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu and the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA), seen by the Nation, show that private financial technology firms are making millions of shillings through contracts to automate county revenue collection.
Speaking during the opening of the Open University of Kenya Innovation Week on Monday, Dr. Robi King'a said combating counterfeit trade requires close collaboration between government agencies, academia, innovators and the private sector to develop practical, technology-driven solutions that strengthen enforcement and protect genuine products