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New e-voucher programme to modernise herd management
Livestock Development Principal Secretary Jonathan Mueke said the system will be piloted in counties with high livestock populations and disease risks.
Livestock Development Principal Secretary Jonathan Mueke said the system will be piloted in counties with high livestock populations and disease risks.
Before his death, Myint Swe had been on medical leave since July 2024 due to declining health, with junta leader Min Aung Hlaing stepping in to perform his official duties.