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Acting Chairperson Gad Gathu certified Sifuna’s application as urgent, stayed the National Executive Committee (NEC) decision, and barred the party from publishing the resolution in the Kenya Gazette pending hearing and determination of the case.Acting Chairperson Gad Gathu certified Sifuna’s application as urgent, stayed the National Executive Committee (NEC) decision, and barred the party from publishing the resolution in the Kenya Gazette pending hearing and determination of the case.