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Radio Generation Kenya

Disputes Tribunal

Tribunal halts ODM move to oust Edwin Sifuna as Secretary General
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Tribunal halts ODM move to oust Edwin Sifuna as Secretary General

Acting Chairperson Gad Gathu certified Sifuna’s application as urgent, stayed the National Executive Committee (NEC) decision, and barred the party from publishing the resolution in the Kenya Gazette pending hearing and determination of the case.Acting Chairperson Gad Gathu certified Sifuna’s application as urgent, stayed the National Executive Committee (NEC) decision, and barred the party from publishing the resolution in the Kenya Gazette pending hearing and determination of the case.

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