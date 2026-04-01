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MPs approval partial sale of Safaricom amid litigation battle
The National Assembly of Kenya on Tuesday unanimously adopted a joint committee report allowing the government to offload a 15 per cent stake in the telco.
The National Assembly of Kenya on Tuesday unanimously adopted a joint committee report allowing the government to offload a 15 per cent stake in the telco.
The bank said the sale process is expected to take between 12 and 15 months, subject to regulatory and other approvals, as part of its strategy to accelerate income growth and improve returns.