Kenya to reject donor-led agricultural projects, says Kagwe
Kagwe stressed that agricultural programmes must be designed internally, with counties leading the process to ensure interventions reflect their specific production systems and challenges.
Kagwe stressed that agricultural programmes must be designed internally, with counties leading the process to ensure interventions reflect their specific production systems and challenges.
CS Mbadi highlighted that the government has been holding discussions with donors through the Deputy President’s office while reviewing the full project pipeline to determine which initiatives might lack real value. The review also addresses the problem of counterpart funding, which can attract high fees, adding unnecessary costs to taxpayers.
Speaking at a Joint National Project Steering Committee (NPSC) meeting for World Bank–financed agricultural projects, Kagwe cautioned against what he described as “loose arrangements” in the design and implementation of donor-funded programmes.