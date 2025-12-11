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PLO Lumumba dismisses Trump‑brokered DRC–Rwanda peace deal
Lumumba added that true peace will only come when Africa confronts internal greed, foreign meddling, and its own self-inflicted misfortunes.
Lumumba added that true peace will only come when Africa confronts internal greed, foreign meddling, and its own self-inflicted misfortunes.
Brokered by the United States and Qatar, the accord includes several critical commitments. Both countries pledged an immediate and permanent cessation of hostilities and respect for each other’s sovereignty, alongside an “irreversible and verifiable” end to state support for non-state armed groups.