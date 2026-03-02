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NACADA seizes 2,400 cannabis stones in Kapsabet raid
The agency says the crackdown is part of ongoing efforts to dismantle supply chains while strengthening prevention programmes in schools, families, and communities.
The agency says the crackdown is part of ongoing efforts to dismantle supply chains while strengthening prevention programmes in schools, families, and communities.
National Police Service officers seized 110 litres of chang’aa and suspected cannabis in coordinated raids in Kisumu and Machakos, arresting two suspects as part of a wider crackdown on illicit drugs and alcohol.