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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Drug policy

Doctors warn of rising undiagnosed diabetes
Health and Wellness

Doctors warn of rising undiagnosed diabetes

The concern was raised in Nairobi on Sunday, where about 200 healthcare professionals from referral centres, private hospitals and private practices gathered to discuss the growing burden of metabolic diseases and the need for earlier intervention.

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