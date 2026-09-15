UN warns of new, deadlier drugs as Illicit markets rapidly change
The warning comes as more than 1,000 forensic experts from over 100 countries meet for a Forensic Science Symposium running from September 15 to 17.
The warning comes as more than 1,000 forensic experts from over 100 countries meet for a Forensic Science Symposium running from September 15 to 17.
The concern was raised in Nairobi on Sunday, where about 200 healthcare professionals from referral centres, private hospitals and private practices gathered to discuss the growing burden of metabolic diseases and the need for earlier intervention.
The study was carried out by psychologist Tina Masai and a team of researchers who interviewed 44 patients receiving treatment at Mathari National Teaching and Referral Hospital in Nairobi, the country's oldest and biggest methadone clinic.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, Nassir said the debate on substance abuse should move beyond politics and acknowledge its wider social roots, warning against generalisations about affected regions.