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MPs summon Treasury and PPRA on e-GPS compliance
The move comes after Parliament annulled a circular mandating the exclusive use of the platform and a High Court temporarily suspended its enforcement.
The move comes after Parliament annulled a circular mandating the exclusive use of the platform and a High Court temporarily suspended its enforcement.
PPRA Director-General Patrick Wanjuki said officers responsible for such transactions are breaching the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, 2015, and warned they will be personally liable for the amounts paid through those deals. “