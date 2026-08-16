Global Affairs
Earthquake kills 51, forces 5,000 to evacuate in Eastern Indonesia
The powerful quake triggered landslides, blocked roads and damaged more than 1,300 homes, with widespread destruction reported in the Sikka region
The powerful quake triggered landslides, blocked roads and damaged more than 1,300 homes, with widespread destruction reported in the Sikka region
The tremor caused damage in Maumere, the main town on the island of Flores, where people ran into the streets as buildings shook. At the port, video footage showed large pieces of concrete breaking away from a terminal building and falling onto passengers waiting to board an inter-island ferry.