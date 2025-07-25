Sports
Isak shocks ambitious Newcastle with exit demands
It is understood some of Europe's top clubs have been aware Isak has been looking to take the next step in his career.
It is understood some of Europe's top clubs have been aware Isak has been looking to take the next step in his career.
The victory that moves the Magpies a step closer to Champions League football next season.
"Newcastle United are delighted to confirm that Eddie Howe has returned to his duties at the club's training centre," the club said.
Howe, who watched from his hospital bed as Newcastle thrashed United, sent his congratulations to the team after Sunday's impressive win that moved them back into the top four.