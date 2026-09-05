MPs seek answers over billions in school contributions to KESSHA
The Auditor-General questioned the payment, saying KESSHA is a welfare organisation for school principals and is not recognised within the Government funding system.
The Auditor-General questioned the payment, saying KESSHA is a welfare organisation for school principals and is not recognised within the Government funding system.
MPs on a parliamentary committee scrutinised Auditor-General reports on millions of shillings paid by national secondary schools to KSSHA, raising questions about the legal framework and public accountability for taxpayer-funded contributions. Principals told the committee the payments were intended to support students’ co-curricular activities.
The proposals are contained in the Basic Education (Amendment) Bill, 2026; Kenya National Education Assessment Bill, 2026; Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026; Pre-Service Education and In-Service Training in Basic Education Bill, 2026; Tertiary Education Placement and Funding Bill, 2026; and Kenya National Qualifications Framework (Amendment) Bill, 2026.
The National Assembly's Public Investments Committee on Governance and Education (PIC-G&E) said reports by the Auditor-General are critical oversight tools designed to promote accountability in the use of public resources and should be taken seriously by all public institutions.
According to Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu, KLB's financial records show trade and other receivables amounting to Sh1.05 billion. Of this amount, Sh251.5 million has remained unpaid for more than 90 days, raising concerns over whether the debts can be recovered.