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Radio Generation Kenya

Education governance

The Chairperson, National Assembly Committee on Governance and Education, Dickson Maungu (C) leading other MPs of the committee during a press briefing in Kisumu on August 3, 2026. PHOTO/DAVID BOGONKO NYOKANG'I
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MPs question millions paid by public schools to KESSHA

MPs on a parliamentary committee scrutinised Auditor-General reports on millions of shillings paid by national secondary schools to KSSHA, raising questions about the legal framework and public accountability for taxpayer-funded contributions. Principals told the committee the payments were intended to support students’ co-curricular activities.

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MPs begin review of six Bills on education governance and funding
Education and Career

MPs begin review of six Bills on education governance and funding

The proposals are contained in the Basic Education (Amendment) Bill, 2026; Kenya National Education Assessment Bill, 2026; Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026; Pre-Service Education and In-Service Training in Basic Education Bill, 2026; Tertiary Education Placement and Funding Bill, 2026; and Kenya National Qualifications Framework (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

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