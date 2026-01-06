Education and Career
2026 school year calendar released by Education Ministry
The circular also details the schedule for major national examinations. The Kenya Primary School Education Assessment and Kenya Intermediate Level Education Assessment will run for five days starting October 26, while the Kenya Junior School Education Assessment and Kenya Pre-Vocational Level Education Assessment will also begin on the same date and last seven days. The Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examinations are scheduled from November 2 to November 20, covering three weeks.