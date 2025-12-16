Business

During last year’s national wage bill conference, officials had warned of mass layoffs targeting support staff, casual workers, and employees with fake academic certificates. At the time, it was noted that support staff made up about two-thirds of public service employees, despite a recommended ratio of 70 percent technical staff and 30 percent support staff. This meant that roughly 702,950 of the 1.05 million public servants were support staff, more than double the ideal number.