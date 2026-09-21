Exclusives
Election results at risk of manipulation without strong party agents, Advocate warns
“Your agent is supposed to be your eyes at the polling station,” Kinyanjui said during an interview on Radio Generation on Monday.
“Your agent is supposed to be your eyes at the polling station,” Kinyanjui said during an interview on Radio Generation on Monday.
According to Mugachia, the National Security Council is the country's highest organ on national security and is mandated to advise the President on security matters.
Isabel noted that legal, procurement, and operational reviews are used to identify gaps in electoral management