Exclusives
Election results at risk of manipulation without strong party agents, Advocate warns
“Your agent is supposed to be your eyes at the polling station,” Kinyanjui said during an interview on Radio Generation on Monday.
“Your agent is supposed to be your eyes at the polling station,” Kinyanjui said during an interview on Radio Generation on Monday.
Hichilema had 54.82% or 1,056,812 of the declared votes, figures showed, putting him on track for re-election without a second-round runoff if he keeps the overall majority.
Speaking in Nairobi during a consultative forum on the draft Election Campaign Financing Regulations, 2026, Ethekon described the reports as false and urged Kenyans to disregard information suggesting the commission was seeking to restrict media coverage of the electoral process.