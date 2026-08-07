Kalonzo: Focus on Aug 10, 2027 election only, dismisses other debates as distractions
Kalonzo argued that any discussions outside the election agenda were designed to shift public attention away from issues affecting ordinary citizens.
Kalonzo argued that any discussions outside the election agenda were designed to shift public attention away from issues affecting ordinary citizens.
The former Deputy President also commended young people who had accompanied elderly voters to polling stations, saying they had demonstrated responsibility by ensuring older members of the community were able to participate in the election.
Speaking in Ol Kalou while touring polling stations on Thursday, Malala said voting had generally begun peacefully, with residents turning out in large numbers despite earlier concerns over alleged intimidation. He, however, noted that some elderly voters were taking longer to be identified by the KIEMS kits, slowing the voting process.