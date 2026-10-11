Corridors of Justice
Omtatah sues IEBC over "relaxed" ballot paper security rules
The matter is scheduled for mention on October 14 for further directions, including consideration of requests for conservatory orders.
The matter is scheduled for mention on October 14 for further directions, including consideration of requests for conservatory orders.
Speaking during a media briefing in Nairobi on Tuesday, Kanja said the National Police Service had put in place elaborate security measures ahead of Thursday's by-election, assuring residents that they would be able to exercise their democratic rights in a peaceful, secure and credible environment.