Business
MPs reject treasury plan to change VAT rules on electric vehicles
The decision keeps the products taxed at zero percent VAT, meaning no tax is added on sale, a move aimed at keeping them affordable and supporting local production.
The decision keeps the products taxed at zero percent VAT, meaning no tax is added on sale, a move aimed at keeping them affordable and supporting local production.
The President said the government was accelerating plans to reduce the country's dependence on imported fuel while cushioning consumers from the effects of one of the most severe disruptions in the global oil market in recent years.
The company has onboarded 205 customers to its e-mobility tariff and installed EV chargers across Nairobi, with plans to expand to Voi, Mombasa, Nyeri, Nakuru, and Eldoret.