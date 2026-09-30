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Nairobi accounts for 44% of Kenya’s electricity consumption, says EPRA
EPRA attributed the high level of consumption to the region's large population and concentration of industrial activity
EPRA attributed the high level of consumption to the region's large population and concentration of industrial activity
The rise in demand came as Kenya continued to widen access to electricity while increasing investment in renewable power. According to the International Energy Agency, electricity access in Kenya grew from 37 per cent in 2013 to 79 per cent in 2023, with the country aiming to achieve universal access by 2030.
The projection, contained in the agency’s latest annual report, represents about 3.4 times the 377.1 GW of nuclear generating capacity recorded at the end of 2025.