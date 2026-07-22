Politics
Muchina vows to oversee Ol Kalou projects after meeting Ruto
Muchina said President Ruto commended him for conducting what he described as an issue-based campaign that promoted respectful politics
Muchina said President Ruto commended him for conducting what he described as an issue-based campaign that promoted respectful politics
The initiative is designed to overhaul commuter rail operations and improve urban mobility within the Nairobi Metropolitan Area through extensive infrastructure upgrades, electrification of the rail system, development of transit-oriented projects, and procurement of modern trainsets, with the stakeholder meeting set for June 24.
Wandayi said the remaining unpaid cases are due to a mix of financial and documentation challenges affecting the compensation process.