RAILA'S FAREWELL
Crowds weep and sing as Raila’s body arrives at Mamboleo Stadium
Military helicopters had hovered over the venue earlier in the morning as part of an elaborate security drill ahead of the airlift and ceremony. Despite heavy rainfall overnight, hundreds gathered at Kisumu International Airport as early as 5 a.m., braving the cold to witness the arrival. Along the main roads to the stadium, residents lined the streets, cheering and waving as the convoy made its way through the city