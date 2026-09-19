Counties
County workers set for pension windfall under new rules
The County Governments Retirement Scheme Bill, 2026, proposes a new retirement arrangement for eligible county state officers, public officers and employees.
The County Governments Retirement Scheme Bill, 2026, proposes a new retirement arrangement for eligible county state officers, public officers and employees.
Lawmakers say they will question the owners on why the debts remain outstanding while the business is still linked to expansion plans and renewed operations in some areas.