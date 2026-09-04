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Inter-county staff transfers face Senate roadblock
Under the proposed law, pensionable county officers would be able to move from one county public service to another while keeping their pension, leave and other benefits already earned.
Under the proposed law, pensionable county officers would be able to move from one county public service to another while keeping their pension, leave and other benefits already earned.
Under the proposal, AI companies and outsourcing firms will be expected to meet locally developed duty-of-care standards covering worker safety, fair treatment and wellbeing.