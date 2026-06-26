News
UGM wants Sh300bn reallocated to tackle youth inemployment crisis
The petition was presented on June 25, 2026, coinciding with the second anniversary of the 2024 Gen Z protests.
The petition was presented on June 25, 2026, coinciding with the second anniversary of the 2024 Gen Z protests.
Acting Director of Human Resource Management and Development Joseph Wambo formally communicated the decision during a meeting, noting that Etenyi had gone through due process and received official confirmation from the commission.