19 injured after school van overturns in Endarasha
The incident occurred on January 31, 2026, along Charity Road in Kieni West, where the vehicle lost control, veered off the road and rolled into a ditch while transporting children to school.
The incident occurred on January 31, 2026, along Charity Road in Kieni West, where the vehicle lost control, veered off the road and rolled into a ditch while transporting children to school.
Rescue teams have been dispatched to the site to aid passengers and coordinate the emergency response.
School matron Beatrice Nduta, who had worked at Hillside Academy for just four months, told the court that 282 pupils were at the school that night, including 160 girls. She described how she had put the girls to bed after evening prep before being woken by screams and a knock on her door.
The petitioners want the Ministry of Education and other agencies compelled to release the official investigation report within 30 days.