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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Endarasha

Survivors and villagers recall horrific night at Hillside Academy
News

Survivors and villagers recall horrific night at Hillside Academy

School matron Beatrice Nduta, who had worked at Hillside Academy for just four months, told the court that 282 pupils were at the school that night, including 160 girls. She described how she had put the girls to bed after evening prep before being woken by screams and a knock on her door.

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