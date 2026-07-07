Central
KFS invites public input on planned airstrip inside Meru Forest
In a public notice issued on Monday, KFS said the proposed airstrip would be located at Kithoka Beat in Meru Forest Station and occupy approximately 11 hectares of land.
In a public notice issued on Monday, KFS said the proposed airstrip would be located at Kithoka Beat in Meru Forest Station and occupy approximately 11 hectares of land.
Programmes coordinator Fredrick Njau says Kenya’s development must integrate infrastructure, environmental protection and community wellbeing to avoid human rights harms, flooding risks and loss of livelihoods.