Nairobi
Court challenge seeks to stop Nairobi National Park development
The case has been filed at the Environment and Land Court by a coalition of 4,640 citizens identifying themselves as Friends of Nairobi National Park.
The case has been filed at the Environment and Land Court by a coalition of 4,640 citizens identifying themselves as Friends of Nairobi National Park.
The Green Belt Movement has asked Kenya Forest Service to halt tree clearance and construction in Karura Forest, citing missing public participation, EIA details and community involvement in the NYS-linked project.