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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Environmental Law

Green Belt demands halt to Karura NYS project
News

Green Belt demands halt to Karura NYS project

The Green Belt Movement has asked Kenya Forest Service to halt tree clearance and construction in Karura Forest, citing missing public participation, EIA details and community involvement in the NYS-linked project.

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