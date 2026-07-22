Phil Foden agrees four-year contract extension with Manchester City
Phil Foden has signed a new four-year contract with Manchester City, extending his stay at the club until 2030. The midfielder previously had a deal due to end next summer.
Phil Foden has signed a new four-year contract with Manchester City, extending his stay at the club until 2030. The midfielder previously had a deal due to end next summer.
Maresca's side were leading through Enzo Fernandez's 24th-minute header when Blues defender Trevoh Chalobah was dismissed for a poor tackle on Diego Gomez.
Chelsea completed a successful season by their standards with a 4-1 win over Real Betis in the UEFA Conference League.
The victory that moves the Magpies a step closer to Champions League football next season.
Liverpool sealed a record-equalling 20th English top-flight title last weekend when they took an unassailable 15-point lead.
Jackson, who has struggled with form and injury this season, struck in the first half at Stamford Bridge
Maresca, whose two previous bookings this season were against Newcastle and Bournemouth, can return for the following game, also at home, against leaders Liverpool on May 4.