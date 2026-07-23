Business
Hermosa Paints bets on innovation to grow Kenya market share
Hermosa Paints aims to position itself as a solutions provider for Kenya's construction industry by offering innovative products tailored to the sector's needs
Hermosa Paints aims to position itself as a solutions provider for Kenya's construction industry by offering innovative products tailored to the sector's needs
The retailer said continued investments in construction chemicals, exclusive product lines, office solutions, customised interior products and enhanced customer experience are positioning the company for sustained growth while responding to evolving consumer preferences in Kenya's construction and home improvement sector