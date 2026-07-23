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Radio Generation Kenya

Epoxy Flooring

TACC banks on product diversification to drive future growth
Business

TACC banks on product diversification to drive future growth

The retailer said continued investments in construction chemicals, exclusive product lines, office solutions, customised interior products and enhanced customer experience are positioning the company for sustained growth while responding to evolving consumer preferences in Kenya's construction and home improvement sector

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