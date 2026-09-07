Business
NSE: Kenyan shares lead investment returns after strong eight months
The strong performance by equities comes against a backdrop of relatively stable monetary conditions in Kenya
The strong performance by equities comes against a backdrop of relatively stable monetary conditions in Kenya
The Public Service Superannuation Fund, which manages Sh340.4 billion for more than 529,000 public servants, has reduced the portion of its portfolio held in government securities from 99 per cent in 2023 to 74 per cent.