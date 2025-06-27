Esperance Tunis
Sports
Club World Cup: Tunisia's Esperance claim first win, Bayern and Benfica also victorious
oucef Belaïli scored in the 70th minute and goalkeeper Ben Said saved a penalty deep in second-half stoppage to enable them secure a 1-0 win.
Sports
Fixtures: Club World Cup continues Friday with Chelsea in action
Flamengo, manager Filipe Luis vowed on Thursday that his team will remain faithful to their "fierce, relentless style" as they prepare to face Chelsea in a highly anticipated Club World Cup encounter Friday.