Politics
MP Wamuchomba warns against ethnic balkanisation
Wamuchomba said the political class was betraying its constitutional duty to safeguard national unity, and accused some leaders of weaponising ethnicity for short-term political gain.
Wamuchomba said the political class was betraying its constitutional duty to safeguard national unity, and accused some leaders of weaponising ethnicity for short-term political gain.
In a statement issued on Monday, the party described the remarks as “reckless”, “divisive” and “dangerous”, warning that such rhetoric could reopen ethnic tensions associated with Kenya’s past election violence.