Sports
Tactical analysis: Why Kenya Police FC beat Mogadishu City Club
"I knew that their tactic would be to come to Nyayo, sit back and play on the counter attack and as a result, I was prepared for it, Police coach Etienne Ndayiragije said.
"I knew that their tactic would be to come to Nyayo, sit back and play on the counter attack and as a result, I was prepared for it, Police coach Etienne Ndayiragije said.
FKF President Hussein Mohammed handed the trophy to Police Captain David Cheche Ochieng, the experienced defender, then proceeded to hoist the trophy infront of a jubilant Police squad and staff.