Global Affairs
Iceland votes against restarting talks on joining EU
Iceland has voted against resuming accession negotiations with the European Union, public broadcaster RUV reported, with turnout reported as the highest in Iceland since 2009.
Iceland has voted against resuming accession negotiations with the European Union, public broadcaster RUV reported, with turnout reported as the highest in Iceland since 2009.
Polish President Karol Nawrocki confirmed the decision, linking it directly to Ukraine’s recent naming of a unit after the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA). He strongly criticised the move, saying it reopened painful historical issues and damaged mutual trust between the two countries.