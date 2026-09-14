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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

EVD preparedness

Kenya strengthens Ebola surveillance amid Mpox, dengue and measles cases
Health and Wellness

Kenya strengthens Ebola surveillance amid Mpox, dengue and measles cases

The latest preparedness measures come amid continued Ebola transmission concerns in the region. The World Health Organization said on September 9 that Kenya had recorded no case of Ebola caused by the Bundibugyo virus, while Uganda's outbreak was declared over on August 26. The Democratic Republic of Congo, however, continued to report transmission, while thousands of people cross Kenya's western border each day

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