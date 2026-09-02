566 mothers, 868 newborns die in Kenya in eight months
The number of perinatal deaths, involving children aged zero to 20 weeks, stood at 3,854 by August 31, making it the highest of the three categories tracked by the ministry.
The number of perinatal deaths, involving children aged zero to 20 weeks, stood at 3,854 by August 31, making it the highest of the three categories tracked by the ministry.
Speaking during a consultative meeting with the Health NGOs Network (HENNET) on Tuesday, Duale said the government would strengthen coordination with non-state actors through structured partnerships aimed at aligning development interventions with national priorities while enhancing transparency, accountability and the delivery of health services across the country
The investment will support the implementation of the Every Woman Every Newborn Everywhere (EWENE) Acceleration Plan, with the government targeting improvements in maternal and newborn health services across 21 counties identified as having the highest burden of preventable deaths.