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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

EWENE

Health Ministry to deepen partnership with NGOs under Taifa Care, Duale says
Health and Wellness

Health Ministry to deepen partnership with NGOs under Taifa Care, Duale says

Speaking during a consultative meeting with the Health NGOs Network (HENNET) on Tuesday, Duale said the government would strengthen coordination with non-state actors through structured partnerships aimed at aligning development interventions with national priorities while enhancing transparency, accountability and the delivery of health services across the country

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Kenya lands Sh10.4bn boost to tackle maternal, newborn deaths
Health and Wellness

Kenya lands Sh10.4bn boost to tackle maternal, newborn deaths

The investment will support the implementation of the Every Woman Every Newborn Everywhere (EWENE) Acceleration Plan, with the government targeting improvements in maternal and newborn health services across 21 counties identified as having the highest burden of preventable deaths.

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