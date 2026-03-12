Education and Career
Ogamba warns principals over blocking 2026 exam registration on fees
He cautioned that principals who fail to register eligible candidates for the 2026 examinations would face serious administrative and disciplinary action.
He cautioned that principals who fail to register eligible candidates for the 2026 examinations would face serious administrative and disciplinary action.
Njengere reported that 993,226 candidates sat the 2025 KCSE examinations in 10,765 schools, with 492,012 boys and 501,214 girls participating. Candidates were tested in 30 subjects using 74 examination papers over a 24-day period from October 21 to November 21, 2025.