Global Affairs
Macron safe after blasts near central Damascus during Syria visit
Reports of the blasts emerged as videos and images shared on social media showed flames and thick smoke rising from a vehicle near a hotel in the Syrian capital.
Reports of the blasts emerged as videos and images shared on social media showed flames and thick smoke rising from a vehicle near a hotel in the Syrian capital.
The victims were among over 5,300 candidates sitting for the baccalaureat on Wednesday when a transformer blew up, sparking fear and chaos.
Emergency services shared images of destroyed buildings still burning, and residents being led away from the rubble.
The Israeli military said the strikes were aimed at neutralizing what it described as threats tied to Iran’s nuclear ambitions.