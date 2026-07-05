Jurgen Klopp agrees to become Germany head coach
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Klopp has accepted the offer and will become Germany’s next manager.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Klopp has accepted the offer and will become Germany’s next manager.
United are looking to add goals to their side, having already signed forward Matheus Cunha from Wolves for the same £62.5m.
Transfer experts David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano reported in April that the Spain international Zubimendi had already agreed to move to the English club Arsenal from Real Sociedad ahead of the 2025/26 season.
The former Arsenal, Barcelona, and Chelsea midfielder is currently the head coach of Italian side Como and led them last season as they secured their place in the top flight for next season.
The former Chelsea FC and Napoli midfielder has been rumoured to be on his way out of the North London.
"Amad Diallo, set to be back in training with Manchester United squad already next week, he announced.
On Thursday, Amorim defended Onana from criticism, arguing that everyone makes mistakes.