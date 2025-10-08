News
Leadership failures, poor planning fuel electoral delays - ELOG
Mulle Musau, National Coordinator of the Elections Observation Group (ELOG), attributes the recurring challenges to leadership failures and poor planning within key institutions.
Mulle Musau, National Coordinator of the Elections Observation Group (ELOG), attributes the recurring challenges to leadership failures and poor planning within key institutions.
The audit also questioned an inventory balance of Sh419.7 million, which was not supported by schedules or board of survey certificates.