Counties
Eight killed as parcel truck ploughs into tuk-tuk in Kirinyaga
People who witnessed the crash, among them Bishop Carson and John Muriuki, said the parcel truck was speeding before it rammed head-on into the tuk-tuk.
People who witnessed the crash, among them Bishop Carson and John Muriuki, said the parcel truck was speeding before it rammed head-on into the tuk-tuk.
NTSA has ordered an immediate fleet audit and stepped-up highway enforcement after a lorry–PSV crash on the Nyeri-Nyahururu road killed 15 people, amid probes into speeding and vehicle condition.