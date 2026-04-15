Police blame criminals for deadly escalation of Embu hospital protests
The National Police Service said internal processes to document and review the incident had already begun, alongside independent investigations.
The National Police Service said internal processes to document and review the incident had already begun, alongside independent investigations.
The tragic incident occurred early in the morning at Arerti Mariam church in Minjar Sheknora, around 70 kilometres from the capital Addis Ababa, where thousands of worshippers had assembled for the annual Orthodox Christian celebration of St Mary.
This incident occurred just hours after a devastating bus crash at the Coptic Roundabout on the Kisumu-Kakamega Road left 25 people dead
The crash coincided with the anniversary of AMREF’s founding in 1957, a day that now holds both remembrance and sorrow.
PS Olunga told reporters at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) that 21 victims died instantly at the scene while four others passed away shortly after reaching the hospital.
In its report, the commission noted that alongside the fatalities, at least 400 people sustained injuries including protestors, police officers, and journalists , with 83 requiring specialised medical attention. Among them, eight were treated for gunshot wounds.