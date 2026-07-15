Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

feasibility studies

Court stops KenGen tender as funding dispute derails Olkaria VII
Business

Court stops KenGen tender as funding dispute derails Olkaria VII

At the centre of the case is a tender for consultancy services linked to the Olkaria VII geothermal project, an 80.3-megawatt plant planned for the Olkaria geothermal field in Naivasha. The project is part of efforts to increase electricity generation from renewable sources and improve supply stability.

By