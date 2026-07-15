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New Bill hands ministries more power over PPP contracts
If approved by Parliament, the changes will allow the agencies to identify and award successful bidders without the PPP Directorate reviewing their tender evaluation reports.
If approved by Parliament, the changes will allow the agencies to identify and award successful bidders without the PPP Directorate reviewing their tender evaluation reports.
At the centre of the case is a tender for consultancy services linked to the Olkaria VII geothermal project, an 80.3-megawatt plant planned for the Olkaria geothermal field in Naivasha. The project is part of efforts to increase electricity generation from renewable sources and improve supply stability.