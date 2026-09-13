Java Sea ferry tragedy: One dead, 102 rescued as search continues
The ferry was travelling from Surabaya to the south Kalimantan city of Banjarmasin and was last reported to be about 150km south of Banjarmasin around 02:00 local time on Sunday.
The ferry was travelling from Surabaya to the south Kalimantan city of Banjarmasin and was last reported to be about 150km south of Banjarmasin around 02:00 local time on Sunday.
Unal Ustel, the north’s Turkish Cypriot prime minister, told Turkish state broadcaster TRT that 237 people have so far been rescued. A search is underway for another 22 people, officials said.
The blaze broke out aboard the passenger ferry KMP Mutiara Sentosa 2 as it travelled from Surabaya in East Java to Makassar in South Sulawesi, according to Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas). The cause of the fire remains unknown.
So far, 29 survivors have been pulled from the sea, as rescue teams continue to scour the area for the missing.