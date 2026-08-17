Global Affairs
Two dead and hundreds evacuated as twin fires break out on Greek island
About 200 firefighters were working to keep the twin fires from converging on the island of Salamina, which was under a high wildfire risk on Sunday.
About 200 firefighters were working to keep the twin fires from converging on the island of Salamina, which was under a high wildfire risk on Sunday.
Some of those who lost their lives were discovered inside vehicles that had been swallowed by the fast-moving blaze. While witnesses believe a fallen power line sparked the fire before it spread into nearby woodland, officials have not confirmed what triggered the disaster