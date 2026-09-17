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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Fiscal risk

Poorly performing State firms shouldn't rely on State bailouts, Mutuma says
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Poorly performing State firms shouldn't rely on State bailouts, Mutuma says

Vice Chairperson of the Institute of Certified Secretaries Wyne Mutuma maintained that the sustainability of state corporations begins with effective governance, particularly the appointment of competent boards and senior managers. He maintained that the quality of leadership determines how well an institution utilises its resources, noting that even well-resourced organisations can perform poorly when placed under ineffective leadership

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